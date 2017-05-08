UBC experts on B.C. election results May 10

May 8, 2017

Event: UBC political scientists will be available to media in person in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday, May 10, to share their insights about the B.C. election outcome

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 10, 10 a.m.

Location: HSBC Hall (C680), Classroom Level, UBC Robson Square, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver. (HSBC Hall located one level below entrance by the skating rink.) 

Map: http://ow.ly/TsFUA

Conference call: Media unable to attend in-person can also call in: 1-855-353-9183 Access Code: 17962#

The following experts will be available:

Gerald Baier (@GeraldBaier)
Department of Political Science

  • Parties, political advertising, legislature, candidates, B.C. politics

Kathryn Harrison (@khar1958)
Department of Political Science

  • Strategic voting, environment, energy, climate change

Richard Johnston (@rgcjohnston3)
Department of Political Science

  • Party politics, democracy, public opinion, campaign strategy

Grace Lore (@GraceALore)
Senior researcher, Equal Voice
PhD graduate, Department of Political Science

  • Women in politics

Parking: Meter parking is available on Howe and Hornby streets. Parking also available in the parkade under the Law Courts. Entrance is on Howe Street just north of Nelson Street. Map

*The experts are also available for phone interviews following the event. Additional UBC experts on the B.C. election are also listed here.

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.2234
Cell: 604.868.0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca

   