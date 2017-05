Various media outlets reported on a desk light invention created by Thomas Fritz, a UBC computer scientist.

The “FlowLight,” which switches between green and red based on your keyboard and mouse activity, lets colleagues know if you’re busy or available to chat.

Stories appeared in The Telegraph U.K., Times UK, NBC, New Yorker, Irish Examiner, Business Standard, Times of India, Economic Times India, Geek Wire, Radio Canada and Metro News.