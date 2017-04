The Canadian Press interviewed Maxwell Cameron, a UBC political scientist, about election campaign finance laws in B.C.

He said the incumbent B.C. Liberals have shown little interest in reforming political fundraising laws, although there has been increasing public pressure.

The story appeared in the Winnipeg Free Press, Metro News, and on Global.

Cameron also spoke to the Vancouver Sun about efforts to brand John Horgan’s temperament. The story also appeared on MSN and in The Province.