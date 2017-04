Various media outlets reported on a UBC invention that uses bacteria and gravity to turn non-potable water into drinking water.

Pierre Bérubé, a UBC civil engineering professor who led the project, said the filtration system is low-maintenance and as efficient as conventional approaches using chemicals.

Stories appeared on Huffington Post U.K., Daily Planet, City Television, CBC’s Early Edition (at 1:30:25), Metro News, and News 1130.