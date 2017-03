USA Today featured UBC research that found air pollution from manufacturing goods in one part of the world but used in another region killed more than 700,000 people in 2007.

Michael Brauer, the study’s co-author and a professor in UBC’s school of population and public health, said low prices for some people may come with the cost of another person’s health.

The story also appeared on MSN and Yahoo and similar stories appeared in Bloomberg and Vancouver Sun.