UBC experts on Brexit

The British government will begin the process of leaving the European Union on Wednesday. UBC experts are available to comment on issues related to Brexit:
Allan Craigie
Department of Political Science
Cell: 250-217-4410
Email: allan.craigie@ubc.ca
- British nationalism, Scottish nationalism and the politics of territorial identity
Kurt Huebner
Institute of European Studies, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-9439
Cell: 778-994-8313
Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca
- European politics and economics of European integration
*Kurt is in Germany and has limited availability with the time difference
John Ries
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8493
Email: john.ries@sauder.ubc.ca
- Economic impact of Britain leaving the EU
Yves Tiberghien
Department of Political Science
E-mail: yves.tiberghien@ubc.ca
- European Union; European politics; European political economy; relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union; Brexit management