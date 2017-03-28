UBC expert on SCC discrimination in employment case

Canada’s highest court is set to hear today a potentially precedent setting human rights case involving a complaint of alleged discrimination in the workforce.

In British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal v. Edward Schrenk, the complainant alleged he faced discrimination on a road improvement project in B.C. based on his place of origin, religion and sexual orientation. The alleged discrimination came from the construction site’s foreman, who was not the complainant’s employer.

The case is a first for the Supreme Court of Canada to rule on how far the B.C. Human Rights Code extends to include non-traditional employee-employer relationships.

An expert at the Peter A. Allard School of Law is available to comment on the case and the pending court decision.

Margot Young

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: myoung@allard.ubc.ca

• Discrimination

• Equality law and theory

• Human rights