How will legal pot be sold in B.C.? Province hazy on answers

Two UBC experts weighed in about the expected announcement that marijuana will be legal in Canada as of July 1, 2018.

CBC interviewed M-J Milloy, a marijuana researcher in UBC’s department of medicine. He said age restrictions on access to marijuana will likely correspond to the legal age required to buy alcohol.

Roundhouse Radio spoke to Zach Walsh, a psychology professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus. Walsh, who leads Canada’s largest study on medical cannabis use, said lowering the stigma associated with marijuana is beneficial.