Parents doubt restored contracts will help special needs kids

The Tyee interviewed Linda Siegel, a UBC professor emeritus in the department of educational and counselling psychology, and special education, on how class size and composition provisions will affect special needs children.

“I could go on and on and describe cases of children who have severe dyslexia and the school system in Vancouver, for example — but it happens in many places — cannot accommodate them,” she said. “And they are advised to go to a private school, a school for children with language learning disabilities, and in many cases the parents can’t afford it.”