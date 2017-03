Metro News quoted Penny Gurstein, the director of UBC’s school of community and regional planning, about the need for a national housing strategy.

“We’ve been asking for a national housing strategy and I think that’s the important thing,” Gurstein said. “I think there has to be a very clear signal that they see the importance of looking at housing issues across the country and as a system, that it’s not something that can just be left for the marketplace to sort out.”