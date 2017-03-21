UBC experts available to comment on federal budget announcement

UBC experts are available for commentary on the federal budget, to be tabled on Wednesday, March 22. Topics include housing, taxation, retirement income, infrastructure and more.

James Brander

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604.822.8483

Cell: 604.808.7021

Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca

International trade policy

Renewable resource management

Entrepreneurial sector and venture capital finance

Thomas Davidoff

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8325

Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

Housing and household finance

David Duff

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604.827.3586

Email: duff@law.ubc.ca

Tax law and policy

Small business

Penny Gurstein

School of Community and Regional Planning

Tel: 604.822.6065

Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca

Housing access and affordability

Affordable home ownership

Rental housing: Canada and internationally

Ross Hickey

Economics, Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences (based at UBC Okanagan)

Tel: 250.807.8653

Email: ross.hickey@ubc.ca

Taxation

Charitable giving

Paul Kershaw (Participating in budget lock-up in Ottawa)

School of Population and Public Health

Cell: 604.761.4583

Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

Implications for Canadians in their 20s, 30s, 40s and their children

Generational equity, including policy related to housing, families, retirement income and medical care

Kevin Milligan

UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics

Tel: 604.822.6747

Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca (email to arrange interviews)

What the budget means for Canada and B.C.

Personal income taxes

Pensions and old-age security

David Moscrop

Department of Political Science

Tel: 778.918.1348

Email: david.moscrop@gmail.com

Political decision making

Party politics

Democratic engagement

Tsur Somerville

UBC Sauder School of Business

Cell: 604.329.4585

Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

Housing policy and affordability

Real estate and housing markets

Mortgage finance

Martino Tran

School of Community and Regional Planning

Tel: 604.822.5518

Email: martino.tran@ubc.ca