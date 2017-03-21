Norway is No. 1 in happiness. The U.S., sadly, is No. 14.

The New York Times quoted John Helliwell, a World Happiness Report editor and a professor emeritus at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, about the world rankings of the happiest countries.

Helliwell said happiness is based on economics, as well as good social foundations and trust.

CBC Radio’s BC Almanac also interviewed Helliwell on the same topic. The segment starts at 37:38.

Similar stories appeared in the Daily Mail, The Independent, US News & World Report, Hindustan Times, NPR, National Geographic, Wired UK, Cosmopolitan, Toronto Star, National Observer, CHEK, and Kelowna Now.