The Georgia Straight featured several UBC events on their list of things to do on Thursday.

UBC grad students will present years of research in just three minutes at the Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre, and UBC Theatre presents the opening night of Les Belles-Soeurs.

The article also highlighted Layers of Influence: Unfolding Cloth Across Cultures, and Amazonia: The Rights of Nature at UBC’s Museum of Anthropology.