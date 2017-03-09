Multiple sclerosis treatment is debunked by researchers in Canada

Various media outlets reported on UBC research that showed “liberation therapy” for people with multiple sclerosis did not lead to a difference in the disease’s progression.

Anthony Traboulsee, a UBC neurology professor and director of the MS Clinic at the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health, said he hopes the findings persuade people with MS not to undergo liberation therapy.

Another CTV article mentioned research from UBC’s department of medical genetics that found a direct genetic link to multiple sclerosis.