Thomas Davidoff, a UBC economist, spoke to the Canadian Press after a real estate board report showed Vancouver home sales were down dramatically in February compared with 2016.

He said significant further corrections should not be ruled out.

The CP Story appeared on MSN, CTV, News 1130, the Vancouver Sun, and the Vancouver Observer, and a similar story appeared on Roundhouse Radio.

Davidoff also spoke to Metro News about Mayor Gregor Robertson’s speech on a housing “reset.”