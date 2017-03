Roundhouse Radio interviewed Jens von Bergmann, a UBC mathematician, about a tool that predicts which houses in Vancouver will be torn down.

The tool, created in collaboration with Joseph Dahmen, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, is based on the relative building value of homes compared to the land they sit on.

Dahmen and von Bergmann were also interviewed on Roundhouse Radio’s Sense of Place with Minelle Mahtani on March 1. The segment starts at 6:55.