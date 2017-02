The Vancouver Sun reported on a UBC study that examines what does and does not work when it comes to treating mental illness among Metro Vancouver youth.

Shalini Lal, a former UBC PhD candidate studying rehabilitation sciences, found that mental health services for young adults often overlook some core aspects of what a “normal” life is like for their peers.

The story also appeared in the Montreal Gazette and other Postmedia outlets, and a similar story appeared on Medical Xpress.