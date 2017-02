Various media outlets reported on a new UBC study that found that gay, lesbian and bisexual teens in B.C. are much less likely to be involved in sports compared with straight teens.

Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor in UBC’s school of nursing and study senior author, said there very few openly gay professional athletes who can be role models for gay youth.

Stories appeared on CBC, Yahoo, Metro News, Medical Xpress, Daily Hive, and Kelowna Now.