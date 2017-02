Efrat Arbel, a professor at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke to the Canadian Press for a story about illegal border crossers.

She said the only viable option is to suspend the Safe Third Country Agreement since the U.S. is no longer safe for refugees.

The CP story appeared on Yahoo, National Observer, Winnipeg Free Press, Times Colonist, and Metro News. Arbel also spoke to the Globe and Mail on the same topic.