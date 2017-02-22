UBC experts on NASA discovery of potentially Earth-like planets

February 22, 2017

Today, NASA announced that scientists have found seven potentially Earth-like planets orbiting a star about 40 light years away. UBC experts are available to comment.

Jaymie Matthews
Department of Physics and Astronomy
matthews@astro.ubc.ca

  • Pulsating stars and the nature of stars in general; search for and study of extrasolar planets

*Available between noon and 3 p.m. PST today

Christa Van Laerhoven
Postdoctoral research fellow, Department of Physics and Astronomy
cvl@phas.ubc.ca
Email: cvl@phas.ubc.ca

  • Planetary science; stability and habitability of the newly-discovered planets

 

 

