UBC and UW to announce research partnership funded by Microsoft

On Thursday, Feb. 23, at 12:15 p.m. PST, University of British Columbia President Santa J. Ono, University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce, and Microsoft President Brad Smith will hold a media conference call to discuss the Cascadia Urban Analytics Cooperative, a data science partnership funded by a significant donation from Microsoft.

WHO:

Santa Ono – President, University of British Columbia

Ana Mari Cauce – President, University of Washington

Brad Smith – President, Microsoft

WHAT:

Media conference call regarding the Cascadia Urban Analytics Cooperative announcement.

WHEN:

Thursday, Feb. 23, at 12:15 p.m. PST

RSVP:

Members of the media who wish to join this call should dial 866-845-8496 (Canada) or 866-803-2145 (USA) and enter passcode 2630092