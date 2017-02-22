One-quarter of detached Vancouver homes could be torn down by 2030

Various media outlets reported on work by Joseph Dahmen, a UBC architecture professor, that suggests a quarter of detached homes in Vancouver could be torn down in the next 13 years.

Dahmen created a tool that forecasts how many homes could be demolished based on “relative building value” or how much a home is worth relative to the value of the land it sits on.

Stories appeared in the Globe and Mail, CBC, Global, CTV, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, Metro News, Castanet, Daily Hive, and Indo-Canadian Voice.