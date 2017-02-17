Endangered B.C. languages

Castanet highlighted an upcoming symposium that aims to protect B.C.’s 34 endangered First Nation languages.

Jeannette Armstrong, Canada Research Chair in indigenous philosophy and professor of Indigenous studies at UBC’s Okanagan campus, said time is running out on languages across B.C.

Patricia Shaw, a UBC professor of linguistic anthropology, said the symposium will allow people to share and co-create a common body of knowledge, from which a collaborative indigenous language fluency degree can be developed.