Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke to the Globe and Mail about the high cost of raising children in Canada.

He said while it used to take five years of full-time work to save a 20 per cent down payment on an average home three decades ago, now it takes more than 13 years.

The Saskatoon Star Phoenix also quoted Kershaw in an article about the retirement age in Canada.