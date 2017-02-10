UBC experts on Trudeau’s meeting with Trump

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time on Monday. UBC experts are available to comment.
Maxwell Cameron
Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions
Department of Political Science
- NAFTA and North American trade negotiations
Ayesha Chaudhry
Department of Classical, Near Eastern, and Religious Studies
- Implications of Trump’s presidency for minorities; human rights; Islam
Kathryn Harrison
Department of Political Science
- Climate and energy policy in the U.S. and Canada
Richard Johnston
Department of Political Science
- Government appointments; legislative agenda; conflict of interest; tariffs; social security; Obamacare; Medicare; Republican party; Democratic party; 2018 midterm elections
David Moscrop
PhD candidate, Department of Political Science
- Politics of leaders meeting; how to manage Trump; political strategy and decision making