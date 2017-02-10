Trump’s anti-immigrant stance may fuel racism in Canada: experts

The Canadian Press interviewed Rima Wilkes, a UBC professor of sociology, for a story on the impact of Trump’s anti-immigrant policies.

She said it’s crucial to recognize that Canada is not innocent when it comes to discriminatory attitudes and policies, citing examples like the maltreatment of indigenous people, the 1923 Chinese Exclusion Act, the internment of Japanese-Canadians and the refusal to accept Jews fleeing Nazi Germany during World War II.

The story appeared on Huffington Post, iPolitics, CTV, Ottawa Citizen, and the Vancouver Sun.