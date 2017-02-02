Canadians over 55 aren’t filling prescriptions because of cost

The Canadian Press reported on a UBC study that found one in 12 Canadians did not fill a drug prescription because of the cost.

Steve Morgan, the senior author of the study and a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, said these patients may end up with worsening conditions which costs the health care system more money in the long term.

The Georgia Straight also cited research by Morgan on the need for a national drug plan.