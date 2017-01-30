UBC experts on Trump’s travel ban

UBC experts are available to comment on the executive order signed by United States President Donald Trump that bans individuals from seven countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

Efrat Arbel

Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-822-2644

Email: arbel@allard.ubc.ca

Immigration, refugee and constitutional law



Quote: “Through the Safe Third Country Agreement Canada and the United States agree to the shared regulation of our border in matters of asylum. Trump’s latest executive order goes against the terms of this agreement. Canada’s commitment to refugee protection compels us to reconsider the Safe Third Country Agreement without delay.”

Catherine Dauvergne*

Dean, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-822-2818

Email: dauvergne@allard.ubc.ca

Immigration, refugee and citizenship law

Q&A: Global immigration policy in desperate need of new ideas

*Please note Catherine Dauvergne has limited availability today. She is available between 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. and after 2 p.m.