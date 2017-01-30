B.C. health officer pushes for Euro-style heroin treatment programs

The Canadian Press quoted Michael Krausz, a UBC psychiatry professor and leadership chair for addictions research, about the need to follow a European model for heroin treatment.

Krausz said people are dying while next steps are debated instead of using the successful blueprint from Europe.

The story appeared in the Vancouver Sun, The Province, and other Postmedia outlets, News 1130 and Castanet.

Krausz also spoke to CBC about calls to reopen Riverview Hospital facilities to help stop the opioid crisis.