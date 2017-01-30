Experts on the Quebec mosque shooting

UBC experts are available to comment on the shooting in the Quebec City mosque on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Ayesha Chaudhry

Department of Classical, Near Eastern, and Religious Studies

Email: ayesha.chaudhry@ubc.ca

Human rights; Islam

Chris Erickson

Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-5483

Cell: 604-721-9187

Email: chris.erickson@ubc.ca

Sources of terrorism

International security

*Please note Chris Erickson is only available before 1 p.m. and after 4 p.m. PST on Monday.

Peter Klein

UBC Global Reporting Centre

UBC Graduate School of Journalism

Tel: 604-822-5823

Email: peter.klein@ubc.ca

National security and terrorism; xenophobia and Islamophobia

* Please note Peter Klein has limited availability to speak to media on Monday but is more available starting Tuesday.

Allen Sens

Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-6127

Email: asens@mail.ubc.ca

International relations; Islamic State militant group; international security

*Please note Allen Sens is only available for phone interviews today.

Serbulent Turan

PhD candidate, Department of Political Science

Email: turan.serbulent@gmail.com

Religion; Middle East; uprisings; Turkey

For updates to this list, please check here.