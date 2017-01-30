Experts on the Quebec mosque shooting

UBC experts are available to comment on the shooting in the Quebec City mosque on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Ayesha Chaudhry
Department of Classical, Near Eastern, and Religious Studies
- Human rights; Islam
Chris Erickson
Department of Political Science
- Sources of terrorism
- International security
*Please note Chris Erickson is only available before 1 p.m. and after 4 p.m. PST on Monday.
Peter Klein
UBC Global Reporting Centre
UBC Graduate School of Journalism
- National security and terrorism; xenophobia and Islamophobia
* Please note Peter Klein has limited availability to speak to media on Monday but is more available starting Tuesday.
Allen Sens
Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-6127
- International relations; Islamic State militant group; international security
*Please note Allen Sens is only available for phone interviews today.
Serbulent Turan
PhD candidate, Department of Political Science
- Religion; Middle East; uprisings; Turkey
For updates to this list, please check here.