Experts on the Quebec mosque shooting

January 30, 2017

UBC experts are available to comment on the shooting in the Quebec City mosque on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Ayesha Chaudhry
Department of Classical, Near Eastern, and Religious Studies
Email: ayesha.chaudhry@ubc.ca

  • Human rights; Islam

Chris Erickson
Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-5483
Cell: 604-721-9187
Email: chris.erickson@ubc.ca

  • Sources of terrorism
  • International security

*Please note Chris Erickson is only available before 1 p.m. and after 4 p.m. PST on Monday.

Peter Klein
UBC Global Reporting Centre
UBC Graduate School of Journalism
Tel: 604-822-5823
Email: peter.klein@ubc.ca

  • National security and terrorism; xenophobia and Islamophobia

* Please note Peter Klein has limited availability to speak to media on Monday but is more available starting Tuesday.

Allen Sens
Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-6127
Email: asens@mail.ubc.ca

  • International relations; Islamic State militant group; international security

*Please note Allen Sens is only available for phone interviews today.

Serbulent Turan
PhD candidate, Department of Political Science
Email: turan.serbulent@gmail.com

  • Religion; Middle East; uprisings; Turkey 

For updates to this list, please check here.

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.2234
Cell: 604.868.0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca

   