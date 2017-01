Thomas Davidoff, a UBC Sauder School of Business professor, spoke to the Globe and Mail after Premier Christy Clark announced that international citizens working and paying taxes in B.C. will be able to bypass the foreign home buyer’s tax.

Davidoff welcomed the change but said there could be a loophole if foreign buyers are allowed to avoid the tax by paying small amounts of provincial income tax on their global wealth.

A similar story appeared on CKNW.