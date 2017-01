Simon Donner, a UBC geography professor, was quoted in a New York Times story about the concept of creating floating cities in the South Pacific as climate change leads to rising sea levels.

Donner said that a floating city project in French Polynesia put forward by a California non-profit reflects the fact that the developed world is both responsible for climate change, and better able to cope with it.

The story also appeared in the Seattle Times and Malay Mail Online.