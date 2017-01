Digital Journal highlighted a $10.5-million research project led by a UBC researcher that is projected to reduce spruce forest losses due to environmental disturbances.

Joerg Bohlmann, a professor at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories, and Jean Bousquet from l’Université Laval will accelerate the development and deployment of genomics-improved spruce seedlings that could be more insect and drought-resistant and lead to improved wood quality and productivity.