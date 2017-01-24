UBC students’ space probes to attempt Titan landings

Event: Spacecraft landing competition

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25

Time: Competition from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Room 1180, Kaiser Bldg., 2332 Main Mall)

Parking: Health Sciences Parkade http://www.maps.ubc.ca/?467

Event details:

In January 2005, the Cassini mission successfully landed a probe on the surface of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon. Twenty teams of UBC engineering students will attempt to replicate that milestone in miniature this Wednesday. They have designed 20 self-navigating spacecraft that will each launch a lander to explore Titan on a 160-square-foot competition surface, with a funnel representing lunar gravity. Each team will receive marks based on a combination of spacecraft design and landing performance.

Interviews: Instructor Agnes d’Entremont and students are available for interviews.

Photos: Flickr