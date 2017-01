Research by Henry Siu, a UBC economics professor, was highlighted in a Bloomberg story after the socialist front-runner in France’s presidential primaries suggested a tax on robots due to their impact on human employment.

A study by Siu, Guido Matias Cortes, and Nir Jaimovich found that the loss of routine jobs, often held by people with a high-school education or less, meant those people stopped working or accepted lower-paying work.