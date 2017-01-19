U.S. launches trade action vs. Canada over wine in grocery stores

The Vancouver Sun quoted John Ries, a UBC Sauder School of Business professor, after the United States launched a trade enforcement action against Canada at the World Trade Organization, saying that B.C.’s liquor regulations discriminate against the sale of American wine.

Ries said Canada’s position is not strong because under the WTO, governments are not allowed to institute policies that discriminate against foreign products once they come into the country.

The story also appeared in the Montreal Gazette and other Postmedia outlets.