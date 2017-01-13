Pipeline politics: What’s next for B.C.?

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Richard Johnston, a political scientist at UBC, and George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s Liu Institute for Global Issues, about the proposed Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion.

Johnston said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Christy Clark did a good job strategically giving their approval along with environmentally beneficial measures. Hoberg said completion of the pipeline is now more likely, but not a sure thing.

The story also appeared in Montreal Gazette and other Postmedia outlets.