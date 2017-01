Various media outlets reported on research by UBC professors Daniel Pauly and Dirk Zeller that found our love of sushi may be harming both our health and the environment.

The researchers found that bluefin and yellowfin tuna populations have reached “crisis” levels. These types of fish can also be harmful when consumed due to high levels of mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls that may cause cancer.

The story appeared in The Independent, Daily Mail, and Metro U.K.