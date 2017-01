Thomas Davidoff, a UBC Sauder School of Business professor, was mentioned in a News 1130 article on an open letter opposing proposed Vancouver zoning bylaws.

Opponents say the proposed rules,which aim to prevent homes built before 1940 from being demolished, would limit the amount of new living space available.

Joshua Gottlieb, a UBC economics professor, and Penny Gurstein, a professor and director of UBC’s school of community and regional planning, also signed the open letter.