UBC’s Ono ‘deeply regrets’ cancellation of Furlong speech

Various media outlets reported on an apology from UBC president Santa Ono regarding the cancellation of a speaking engagement with John Furlong.

Ono said the decision was made without his knowledge and without the knowledge of the school’s board of governors. Furlong was scheduled to speak at a fundraising event for student athletes in February.

The CP story appeared on MSN, Globe and Mail, Maclean’s, Toronto Star, Castanet, and 660 News and similar stories appeared on Global, CBC, Yahoo, the Globe and Mail, the Vancouver Sun and Ottawa Citizen. The Province published a response from Furlong accepting the apology and the Ottawa Citizen published an opinion piece on the same topic.