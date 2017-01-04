B.C. reviews homeowner grants amid rising property assessments

Two UBC Sauder School of Business professors discussed the recently released B.C. property assessments which have risen significantly compared to last year.

Tsur Somerville spoke to the Canadian Press, saying he experienced shock when he saw his own property assessment. The story appeared in the Vancouver Sun, Montreal Gazette, and Saskatoon Star Phoenix.

Thomas Davidoff spoke to News 1130 and Roundhouse Radio, noting that the foreign buyer’s tax introduced in August will likely impact next year’s assessments. He also said that it may be a smart political move to increase the threshold for the homeowners grant program that helps lower property taxes.