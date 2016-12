Michael Krausz, a doctor and psychiatry researcher at UBC was quoted in a Vice story about involuntary mental health treatments in B.C.

Krausz explained that in most cases of involuntary treatment, it is still up to the patients to choose their own treatment and dosage, even if it goes against scientific consensus.

“Just like if you have cancer and don’t want any more treatment, because it’s too painful or you don’t trust it, you have the ability to reject that treatment,” Krausz said.