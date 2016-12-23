Housing experts slam B.C.’s homeowner loans

UBC Sauder School of Business professor Tom Davidoff and Vancouver School of Economics professor Joshua Gottlieb were featured in a Canadian Press story about the homebuyers loan program.

Both Davidoff and Gottlieb are critical of the program, arguing that it runs counter to the federal government’s recent move to tighten mortgage lending and by encouraging people to own a small fraction of a phone while taking big risks with borrowed money.

The story appeared on MSN.com, Darpan Magazine and Castanet.