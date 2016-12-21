UBC’s second century: moving from excellence to eminence

UBC president Santa Ono penned an op-ed in Business In Vancouver, reflecting on his arrival in Vancouver and highlighting a number of emerging themes in UBC’s new strategic plan for the future.

Ono highlights innovation in teaching that is also responsive to the concerns of indigenous people; strengthening existing areas of research excellence and investing in new research and scholarship; focusing on innovation; enhancing UBC’s connections to British Columbia and staying true to UBC’s mission as a research university.